Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL
View Map
DH Kizzire Obituary
NORTHPORT - DH Kizzire, age 89, of Northport, Ala., passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at DCH Regional Medical Center on January 23, 2020. Services will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. Doug Gant will officiate. Burial will follow at Fayette Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Nelson Funeral Home in Fayette, Ala.
DH was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Bonnie Kizzire; his parents Murry and Nettie Kizzire; one sister, and three brothers.
DH is survived by his daughters, Barbara Gant (Doug) and Elizabeth Burkett, honorary son, Charlie Morgan; grandchildren, Karen Burkett, Jason Burkett (Amanda), Stephanie Hawthorne (Christopher), Michele Hubbard (Dwayne), Ashley Miles (Blake), Buddy Gant and Bryan Gant; and a host of great-grandchildren.
DH was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a Korean War Navy Veteran, a Mason and Shriner, a retiree of BF Goodrich of 40 years, and a member of Oak Grove Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be Jason Burkett, Dwayne Hubbard, Blake Miles and Christopher Hawthorne.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 25, 2020
