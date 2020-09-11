1/1
Diane Sudha Ray
Diane Sudha Ray
Tuscaloosa - It is with great sadness the family of Diane Sudha Ray announces her passing on Friday, September 4th, 2020, at the age of 78. She passed away peacefully at the Glen Haven Nursing Home in Northport, Alabama, after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's and dementia, tended to by her devoted husband of 60 years, Dr. Paul Sukhamay Ray, and by her close family.
Diane, born in India, migrated to the United States 45 years ago, following her husband, first to the Bay Area in California, and finally, thirty years ago, to Tuscaloosa Alabama. She was a dedicated mother to her two loving sons, Steve (Subrata), who pre-deceased her, and Sumit, who will forever and fondly remember her. She was a devoted wife to Paul Ray, Professor Emeritus of Engineering at the University of Alabama, who will miss her deeply. She will be fondly remembered by her daughter-in-laws, Neelanjana and Sudeshna, and grand-daughters- Roshni, Shikha and Diya- and many family and friends whose lives she touched.
Diane loved to travel and was blessed with the fortune to visit many countries around the world. While in California, she worked as an Administrative Assistant at the University of California, Berkeley, all the while taking care of her family. She was an avid player of Contract Bridge and became a champion bridge player in Tuscaloosa.
Further details of her life are available at the Northport Funeral Home obituary site - https://www.northportfuneralservice.net/obituaries/mrs-diane-sudha-ray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her honor.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northport Funeral & Cremation Service
5404 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 750-3140
Memories & Condolences
