Dianne Kirksey-Floyd
Dianne Kirksey-Floyd was the original multihyphenate. Her lifelong work as a civil rights pioneer and activist is recognized by the University of Alabama and the state of Alabama. Her fifty year career as an actress, writer and filmmaker features work with Morgan Freeman, Cicely Tyson and Chadwick Boseman and awards from Cannes Film Festival and Austin Film Festival. As an award winning educator, she taught thousands of students over twenty-seven years. Throughout her life, she was an inspiration and loving advisor to family, friends, students and colleagues, and especially to her son, Malcolm-Wiley.
Services and entombment will be held Saturday, September 12, at 3:00pm, at Memory Hill Gardens, 2200 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa. Masks and social distancing required.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Dianne Kirksey Memorial Endowed Scholarship (http://paypal.me/dkfscholarshipfund), or checks payable to "Alumni Fund" with Dianne Kirksey written in the memo line. Mail checks to: NAA- Scholarship Department, P.O. Box 861928, Tuscaloosa, AL 35486.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
