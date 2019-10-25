|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Dianne Lynn Stripling, age 68, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 22, 2019 at UAB Hospital. Services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Carolwood Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Montgomery and Bro. Ricky Skelton officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at the church. Burial will follow at Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jessie and Ida Phillips; parents, J.L. Lynn and Dottie Connell; brothers, Danny and Randy Lynn; and niece, Stephanie "Lolly" Reed.
Survivors include her husband, Dwight Stripling of Northport; daughter, Felicia Collins (Scott) of Berry; sisters, Lisa Tierce (Winfield) of Northport and Wendy Lynn of Northport; nieces, Kim Burke (Bob), Hannah Sullivan and Cassie Delp.
She was a graduate of Northside High School Class of 1969 where she was a cheerleader her Junior and Senior years. For 22 years she worked at Olan Mills Studio as District Manager. Currently she worked as a special needs bus aide for Tuscaloosa County School System. She loved them and they loved her just the same. She was a member of Carolwood Free Will Baptist Church and loved The Lord and her church family. Dianne was very special to us and considered the peacemaker of our family. What we saw as her being gullible, naive and innocent actually were some of her greatest strengths. She was kind and generous and saw the world and people through rose colored glasses. Felicia, her only child, was her world and will never have to doubt the unconditional love that was shown throughout her life. Dianne was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be forever missed by all that were blessed to have known her. This is not goodbye, we will see you later!
Pallbearers will be Robert Hagler, Chris Williams, Matthew Burke, Bob Burke, Calvin Stripling, Billy Stripling, Larry Stripling and Stanley Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers are MICU and Cardiac ICU nurses and doctors at DCH and UAB hospitals, Tuscaloosa County Schools and a special thanks to Lisa Watts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 25, 2019