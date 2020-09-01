Don E. RichardsonAtlanta, Ga. - Don E. Richardson, age 86, of Atlanta, Ga., went to his eternal home on August 28, 2020 at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory, 903 College St. location, with Rev. Mel Howton officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery of Columbus. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service.Mr. Richardson was born July 13, 1934, in Havana, Ala., to the late John Edward and Ouida Nichols "Geddie" Richardson. He was a graduate of Tuscaloosa High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and served in the United States Army from 1950 – 1953. Following his service in the U. S. Army, he married Louise Elaine Goyne Richardson. He then attended the University of Alabama and began his career with the Veterans Administration Canteen Service. He retired from the Veterans Canteen Service after 34 years as director.Don loved fishing, gardening, and watching Alabama and Georgia Football. He was the son-in-law of Kenneth Lee and Louise Goyne of Columbus, Miss., and he enjoyed working in their garden and maintaining the acreage at their home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Isaac Wayne Richardson; and sisters, Anne Ruth Barton and Nina K. Duck.Survivors include his wife, Louise Elaine Goyne Richardson; son, Lee Richardson; daughter-in-law, Sheila; sister, Mary Dane Williams of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be family and friends.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society, P.O. Box 85, Columbus, MS, 39703.