GORDO - Donald Bruce Dyer, age 76, of Gordo, Ala., passed away May 6, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Gordo City Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Smith and Rev. Marvin McCormick officiating, grandson, Dyer Jones will deliver the eulogy with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will follow the service at the family's residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wayne Dyer and Jerome "Fat Cat" Dyer.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Barbara Driver Dyer; his daughter, Michelle Manning (Greg); his son, Mitch Dyer (Kim); brother, Holly Dyer; sister-in-law, Evelyn Dyer; five grandchildren, Dyer Jones (Rachel), Kelsey Dyer, Drake Jones (Kaley), Ryan Manning and Gavin Manning; great-grandchild, Alden Jones and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bruce was born August 29, 1943 in Gordo, Alabama to the late Zelbert Dyer and Effie Mae Rogers Dyer. He was loved deeply by both his family and community. Bruce was a faithful and loving member of Gordo First United Methodist Church. He and Barbara dedicated many years as youth counselors in the church as well as serving in other leadership roles. He also enjoyed singing and traveling with the men's choir.
Bruce was a vested member of the Gordo community. He served many years coaching and leading in the Dixie youth baseball organization and touched the lives of many young boys. Over the years, his love of baseball continued. On any spring day you could find Bruce in the outfield cheering on the Gordo baseball team. You could count on him to have the perfect coaching tip ready from his lawn chair at practice or during the game.
He worked at Gulf States Paper, was the owner of a car dealership and worked at Tuscaloosa Tractor. Throughout these endeavors, he made many lifelong friendships. What he enjoyed most about these jobs was the day to day interaction with his customers and co-workers. Bruce left a mark wherever he went. He will always be remembered as the man who said "Don't you buy no ugly tractor."
Bruce was a loving father, grandfather and friend. One of his most memorable characteristics was the love he had for his family, friends and community.
Pallbearers will be Greg Manning, Keith Dyer, Alan Dyer, Bill Mullins, Glen Pate, Warren Corbin, Ken Bailey and Garnett Miller.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. John Summerford and Dr. Amit Shah.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Gordo First United Methodist Church Youth Program, P.O. Box 343, Gordo, AL or to Gordo High School Baseball Program, 630 4th Street NW, Gordo, AL 35466.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 8 to May 9, 2020