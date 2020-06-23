REFORM - Donald Gene Henderson, age 78, of Reform, Ala., passed away June 17, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joyce Snyder officiating and the eulogy delivered by Happy Cooper. Burial will follow in Graham Memorial Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include his son, Drake Henderson (Cecily) of Suwanee, Ga.; his daughter, Laina Payne (Josh) of Mill Valley, Calif.; brother, Stephen Michael Henderson (Kelly) of Northport, Ala.; sister, Alice H. Clements (Ronnie) of Huntsville, Ala. and four grandchildren, Annie and Jack Payne and Wyatt and Kate Henderson.

Don was born July 19, 1941 in Reform, Alabama to the late Boyd M. Henderson and Sara Drake Henderson. He was a member of Reform First United Methodist Church and graduated from Pickens County High School in Reform and Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Fla. Most of his career was working in commercial art in Atlanta, Ga. Don served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was an accomplished artist and golfer.

Don was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011 and moved from Atlanta to Reform to be closer to family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Reform First United Methodist Church, 807 3rd Street NE, Reform, AL 35481.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store