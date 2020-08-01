1/1
Donald "Don" Honeycutt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERRY - Funeral services for Mr. Donald "Don" Honeycutt, age 87, of Berry, Ala., will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. from Berry Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Berry. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at the church.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Betty Honeycutt, sons, Tim Minor and Pete Honeycutt; daughters, Stephanie Sparks (Brian) and Cindy Shepherd; three grandchildren, Whitney Johnson (Alex), Matthew and Marshall Honeycutt; two great-grandchildren, Brylie Kate and Brady Kolt Johnson; brothers, Bill (Jo) and J.B. (Joy); and sisters, Betty and Sandra.
Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Berry Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Berry Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette
3659 Hwy 171 North
Fayette, AL 35555
1-205-932-8961
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson Funeral Home - Fayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved