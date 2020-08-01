BERRY - Funeral services for Mr. Donald "Don" Honeycutt, age 87, of Berry, Ala., will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. from Berry Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Berry. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at the church.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Betty Honeycutt, sons, Tim Minor and Pete Honeycutt; daughters, Stephanie Sparks (Brian) and Cindy Shepherd; three grandchildren, Whitney Johnson (Alex), Matthew and Marshall Honeycutt; two great-grandchildren, Brylie Kate and Brady Kolt Johnson; brothers, Bill (Jo) and J.B. (Joy); and sisters, Betty and Sandra.

Nelson Funeral Home of Fayette directing.





