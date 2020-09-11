Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald James "Don" Lancaster

Eutaw - Donald James "Don" Lancaster, age 60, of Eutaw, Ala., passed away September 9, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Private graveside services will be held. Skelton Funeral Home of Reform will be directing.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Cecil Lancaster.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Seale Lancaster; mother, Carole Reynolds Lancaster; brother, David Ray Lancaster (Julie); sister, Cheryl Stephens McCloud (Larry); grandson, Colton Poole; niece, Becki Fortner; nephews, Mark Stephens and James Claude Lancaster; and great-niece, Eliza Kate Fortner.

Don was born April 22, 1960 in Birmingham, Alabama. He was employed as a forester



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store