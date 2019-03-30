|
TUSCALOOSA - Donald Ray LaFoy, age 81, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Thursday, March, 28 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Arlivia LaFoy; son, Dennis LaFoy; sister, Billie Oswalt; and brother, V.Y. LaFoy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra M. LaFoy of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; daughter, Pam Smith of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; his sisters, Katie Ufford of Montgomery, Ala., Martha Mathews of Brookwood, Ala., Shirley Thomas of Coker, Ala. and Sharon Jones of Vance Ala.; brothers, A.F. LaFoy of Hueytown, Ala., Jim LaFoy of Gulf Shores, Ala., Mike LaFoy of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Scott LaFoy of Kingsland, Ga.; grandchildren, Kim Brown of Brookwood, Ala., Curtis Smith (Kerri) of Wrens, Ga., and Christopher Smith (Hilareigh) of Northport, Ala., and eight great-grandchildren.
Donald was a 1957 graduate of Brookwood High School. He worked and later owned Brittan's Men Wear for 46 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers. He was a devoted family man.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Smith, Curtis Smith, Carl Banks, Butch Thomas, Randy Mathews, Tim Jones, Curtis LaFoy and Phil LaFoy.
Honorary pallbearers are Coaches Breakfast Group, Denny Capley, and Nathan Walker.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 30, 2019