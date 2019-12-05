Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
Donald Ray Weaver Obituary
REFORM - Donald Ray Weaver, age 72, of Reform, Ala., died December 4, 2019 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Hunter Fields and Rev. Damon Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herschel Weaver and brother, Parker Weaver.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Weaver; daughter, Kerri Keenum (David); son, Charles "Chuck" Weaver (Paula); mother, Gladys Weaver; two sisters, Delores Wallace (Donald) and Kaye Frye (George); sister-in-law, Clara Weaver; five grandchildren, Cameron Weaver, Chris Weaver, Caden Weaver, Kana Thompson and Anna Cate Keenum; great-grandson, Jace; numerous nieces and nephews and special friend, Joe Guy.
Donald was born March 25, 1947 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Reform and he worked as a truck driver for 25 years.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Dyer, Caleb Walters, Darby Shirley, Darron Shirley, Byron Shirley, Jeff Wallace, Tim Weaver and Mark Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers are Fred Spencer, Karen and Lane Guy, Nickie Hammonds, Damon Rose, the staff of Amedisys Hospice and the staff of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eight Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
