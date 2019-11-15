|
|
MCCALLA - Donald Wayne Rankin, age 68, of McCalla, Ala., passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel, with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to service, with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel directing.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Marcine and Violet Irene Stephens Rankin.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas Elliott Rankin, McCalla and Trenton William Rankin, of California; siblings, Judy Montgomery (Harold) and Barbara Boyd (Saxon); and several nieces, grand-nieces and nephews.
Don was born September 23, 1951 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He graduated from Tuscaloosa High Class of '69 and joined the Army Reserve as a medic and was honorably discharged in 1976. He started his lifelong career in multi-media advertising with Channel 33/40 in Tuscaloosa, Channel 42 in Birmingham and a consultant for Health Mark, before starting his own advertising firm, Effective Marketing, which he continued until his retirement.
Don was a long-time volunteer with West Alabama Rehab, and he loved Alabama Football, golf, and the Gulf Coast Beaches.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 15, 2019