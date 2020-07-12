1/1
Donald Wayne Sanford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTHPORT - Donald Wayne Sanford, age 70, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 8, 2020 at home. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Roy A. Sanford and Rev. Billy Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Norris Sanford; parents, Floyd and Ruth Sanford; and niece, Angela Howell.
Survivors include his daughter, Lila Sanford; sister, Brenda Sanford Lawson (George); brothers, Jimmy Sanford and Rev. Roy Sanford (Cecelia); and many special nieces and nephews.
Don was a loyal employee of Napa Auto Parts and Northport Auto Supply for many years, where he made numerous lifelong friends. He never met a stranger and had a true giver's heart, making sure everyone felt special and loved. He had an infectious sense of humor and loved to pull pranks to make others laugh. His jovial spirit will be missed by all.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Nichols, Mark Norris, Jeff Nichols, Josh Norris, Lane Franks, Jimmy Sanford, Allen Sanford, George Lawson and Jessie Norris.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Malika Aryanpure and staff; Jerry Lucky, Howard Cross, James Jones, Warrior Met Coal, TCHS class of '68, Napa Auto Parts employees, Joey Roberto, Northport Auto Supply employees, Dr. George Hemstreet and staff, and Englewood Baptist Church members.
In lieu of flowers, please perform a special act of kindness in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Service
10:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved