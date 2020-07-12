NORTHPORT - Donald Wayne Sanford, age 70, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 8, 2020 at home. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Roy A. Sanford and Rev. Billy Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Norris Sanford; parents, Floyd and Ruth Sanford; and niece, Angela Howell.

Survivors include his daughter, Lila Sanford; sister, Brenda Sanford Lawson (George); brothers, Jimmy Sanford and Rev. Roy Sanford (Cecelia); and many special nieces and nephews.

Don was a loyal employee of Napa Auto Parts and Northport Auto Supply for many years, where he made numerous lifelong friends. He never met a stranger and had a true giver's heart, making sure everyone felt special and loved. He had an infectious sense of humor and loved to pull pranks to make others laugh. His jovial spirit will be missed by all.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Nichols, Mark Norris, Jeff Nichols, Josh Norris, Lane Franks, Jimmy Sanford, Allen Sanford, George Lawson and Jessie Norris.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Malika Aryanpure and staff; Jerry Lucky, Howard Cross, James Jones, Warrior Met Coal, TCHS class of '68, Napa Auto Parts employees, Joey Roberto, Northport Auto Supply employees, Dr. George Hemstreet and staff, and Englewood Baptist Church members.

In lieu of flowers, please perform a special act of kindness in his memory.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store