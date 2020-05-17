Home

TUSCALOOSA - Donald Wesley Baker, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on May 4, 2020 at the age of 77.
Donald was born January 14, 1943 in Washington, D.C. He received his law degree from The University of Texas at Austin, and he served as a faculty member at The University of Alabama School of Law for 30 years. Upon retirement, he received his social work degree and served as a therapist at The University of Alabama Counseling Center for 12 years.
Donald is survived by his wife, Drew; his children, Katherine, Guy, Clifton, Amanda and Will; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The University of Alabama Counseling Center Outreach Gift Fund.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020
