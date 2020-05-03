|
NORTHPORT - Donna D. Galloway, of Northport, Ala., won her 10+ year battle with cancer on April 30, 2020 as she very quietly slipped from her earthly family's arms into the arms of her Savior, Jesus. She is indeed now healed.
Donna had many roles. She was a loving, devoted, faithful wife, doting and sometimes nosy mom, a tenderhearted Nonnie and encourager to her sister. She was unafraid to battle for family. Professionally a nurse, she made countless friends over the years and could remember anyone she ever met. If she liked you, you knew it. She had a playful way that drew people. She had many friends, male and female that were drawn to her sweet sometimes mischievous spirit. If she greeted you with "Girl!", you were like family.
Her sense of humor never left her. She loved the beach, camping, showers, holding hands, word puzzles, books, quiet time together, her "babies" and any young child. Many children loved her and she had a natural way to relate to them. She wasn't impressed with authority or position, but was an excellent judge of character and excellent counselor to Brian for 35+ years.
She is gone from this world but lives in eternity and in the hearts of many. Her legacy is the permanent positive impact she continues to have in the lives of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Yvonne Dowdle; and father and mother-in-law, Douglas and Sara Nell Galloway.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Brian Galloway; daughters, Ashley Easterling (Stewart) and Anna Galloway; grandchildren, Payton, Ethan and Rylan Johnson, Austin, Andrew and Allie Easterling; sister, Carol LaFleur,; brother, Steve Dowdle (Susan); sister-in-law, Jan McGriff (Steve); and special nephew, Corey Stenman (Liz). Additional nieces and nephews are: Blake McGriff, Adam, Austin and Saige Stenman, Cameron and Alison Dowdle; and great nephews, Lincoln Stenman and Ayden Hudencial. She also had a large extended family that was precious to her.
There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Coker, Ala. with Rev. Tim Tindle officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing.
Pallbearers will be Corey Stenman, Stewart Easterling, Steve Dowdle, Bill Davidson, David Richardson, Cliff Sutton, Eric Swanson and Barry Battle.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, employees of WTI Transport, staff at Maxwell Elementary, Hospice of West Alabama, UAB Medical Oncology, members of The Word Community Church, and numerous brothers and sisters in Christ who have loved her over the years.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 3, 2020