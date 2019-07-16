Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Donna J. Jones

NORTHPORT - Donna J. Jones, age 79, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 14, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Bro. George Shaddix officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry E. Jones; and daughter, Heidi Lynn Jones.
Survivors include her daughters, Kelly Acker (Steve) and Sue Tyree (Bill); five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joe Calvin, Jay Wood, Tim Redding, Travis Tidmore, Brian Nix and Justin Ellison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 16, 2019
