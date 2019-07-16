|
|
NORTHPORT - Donna J. Jones, age 79, of Northport, Ala., passed away July 14, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Bro. George Shaddix officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry E. Jones; and daughter, Heidi Lynn Jones.
Survivors include her daughters, Kelly Acker (Steve) and Sue Tyree (Bill); five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joe Calvin, Jay Wood, Tim Redding, Travis Tidmore, Brian Nix and Justin Ellison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 16, 2019