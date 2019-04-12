Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
First African Baptist Church
Donna Jean Crummie Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Donna Jean Crummie, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Monday, April 8, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Donna Jean Crummie will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 12 noon at First African Baptist Church. Rev. Walter Hawkins, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Donna Jean Crummie will be 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. today, April 12, 2019, at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 12, 2019
