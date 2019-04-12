|
TUSCALOOSA - Donna Jean Crummie, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died Monday, April 8, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Donna Jean Crummie will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 12 noon at First African Baptist Church. Rev. Walter Hawkins, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Public viewing for Mrs. Donna Jean Crummie will be 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. today, April 12, 2019, at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 12, 2019