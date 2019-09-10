Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Donna Jean Wade Falgout


1948 - 2019
Donna Jean Wade Falgout Obituary
NORTHPORT - Donna Jean Wade Falgout, 70 years of age, of Northport, Ala., passed away September 8, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa after succumbing to the effects of Alzheimer's. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, with Rev. Joyce Snyder officiating. A visitation will take place Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing.
Donna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lee and Ivola Leavelle and George and Amanda Wade; as well as her parents, Samuel Davis Wade and Dora Edna Wade; and parents-in-law, George and Mary Falgout.
Donna was born September 21, 1948 in Tuscaloosa. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1966 and married her sweetheart, James Falgout, in 1971. They were married 48 years. For 39 years, she worked at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse in the Tax Accessor's office. She loved attending Alberta United Methodist Church. Donna was a loving and caring person who will be missed by many.
Along with her husband, James, Donna leaves to cherish her memory her children, Valerie Falgout and Jason Falgout (Heather); granddaughter, Bo Blake Falgout; sister, Deb Burns (Curtis); sister-in-law, Virginia Norred; brother-in-law, George Falgout (Velma); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of West Alabama or Caring Days.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 10, 2019
