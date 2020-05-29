Donna Savage Kitchen
1955 - 2020
NORTHPORT – Donna Savage Kitchen, age 64, of Northport, Ala., died May 27, 2020, at Heritage Health Care. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home with Larry Corder officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Savage.
Survivors include daughter, Kim Kitchen Roberts (Chris) of Colorado Springs, Co.; sister, Brenda Corder (Larry) of Northport, Ala.; and mother, Marie Savage of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Donna was born June 25, 1955 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1973 and completed her Nursing degree at Shelton State Community College in 1991. For the past 20 years she has worked as an RN for Northport Medical Center on the night shift. She was also a member of Alberta Baptist Church. Donna was known for cheering on the Crimson Tide; as she was an avid Alabama football and baseball fan. Donna also had a heart for animals; her dog (Jax) and cat (Butterum) will surely miss her. Above all else, Donna was a giver. She was thoughtful and generous towards family, friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alberta Baptist Church, 2210 University Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 or your local animal shelter.
Condolences may be offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 29, 2020.
