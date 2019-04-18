|
DUNCANVILLE - Donnie O. Gay, age 67, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away April 13, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor David E. Gay, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Taylorville Community Cemetery with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 18, 2019