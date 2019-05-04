Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Donny Eugene Morrison

Donny Eugene Morrison Obituary
EUFAULA - Donny Eugene Morrison, age 68, of Eufaula, Ala., previously of Tuscaloosa, passed away on May 1, 2019 at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Evelyn Morrison; and one brother, J.W. Morrison.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Barger Morrison; son, Jordan E. Morrison; daughters, Jackie Taylor (Greg) and Bethany Miller (James); grandsons, Brandon Barger, Jacob Taylor (Breanna) and Austin O'Brien; granddaughters, Jenna Rodrigue (Byront), Kathryn Miller, Anna Miller and Maggie Miller; great-grandsons, Carson Barger and Colton Barger; sisters, Sybil Sealy (Benny), Sarah Crocker (John), Sandy Bowen (Ronnie) and Sonya Hewitt; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at www.mdr.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 4, 2019
