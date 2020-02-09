|
MOUNDVILLE - Dora Ann Lott, age 93, of Moundville, Ala., passed away February 1, 2020 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Paul AME Church with Rev. Jermaine Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 2 – 5 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 9, 2020