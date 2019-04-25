|
TUSCALOOSA - Dora Lee Lyons departed from this life on April 18, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at New Zion Baptist Church, 1317 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Northport, AL 35476.
Ms. Lyons was born February 24, 1932 in Pickens County to Wiley and Mattie Jones. She was one of twelve children, and received Christ in her life at an early age. Ms. Lyons was last employed as a Day Care Provider in her home, where she displayed an integral role in raising and caring for many in the Tuscaloosa area. She was known as ""momma, 2nd momma, and grandma"".
Ms. Lyons was preceded in death by her mother and father, Wiley and Mattie Jones; her husband, Paul Lyons; two daughters Marjesta Richardson of Denver Colo. and Ruby O'Neal of Tuscaloosa; and several brothers and sisters.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories six daughters, Shirley Hurst of Tuscaloosa, Barbara Burton (Nathan) of Tuscaloosa, Pamela Richardson of Birmingham, Alabama, Dorothy Patterson of Tuscaloosa, Andrea Davis (Michael) of Columbus Georgia and DeSheva Rollings of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters, Ida Duncan of Tuscaloosa and Flora Pope of Pickens County, Alabama; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019