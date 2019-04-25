Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
Northport, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
Northport, AL
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Oak Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Dora Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dora Lee Lyons

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Dora Lee Lyons Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Dora Lee Lyons departed from this life on April 18, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at New Zion Baptist Church, 1317 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Northport, AL 35476.
Ms. Lyons was born February 24, 1932 in Pickens County to Wiley and Mattie Jones. She was one of twelve children, and received Christ in her life at an early age. Ms. Lyons was last employed as a Day Care Provider in her home, where she displayed an integral role in raising and caring for many in the Tuscaloosa area. She was known as ""momma, 2nd momma, and grandma"".
Ms. Lyons was preceded in death by her mother and father, Wiley and Mattie Jones; her husband, Paul Lyons; two daughters Marjesta Richardson of Denver Colo. and Ruby O'Neal of Tuscaloosa; and several brothers and sisters.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories six daughters, Shirley Hurst of Tuscaloosa, Barbara Burton (Nathan) of Tuscaloosa, Pamela Richardson of Birmingham, Alabama, Dorothy Patterson of Tuscaloosa, Andrea Davis (Michael) of Columbus Georgia and DeSheva Rollings of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters, Ida Duncan of Tuscaloosa and Flora Pope of Pickens County, Alabama; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now