TUSCALOOSA - Doris A. Brady, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 21, 2019. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Rick Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie C. Brady; parents, Clyde and Willie G. Anderson; sister, Grace A. Elliott; and special son-in-law, Ronald L. Moncrief.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Moncrief of Tuscaloosa; and grandson, Ronnie Moncrief of Tuscaloosa.
Pallbearers will be Joe Franklin, Michael Harris, Mike Kowzan, Kevin Bryant, Randall Grammer and Ron Estes.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama, Joe and Mary Lou Franklin, Nancy Sellers, Lois Lawrence, Holt/Forest Lake Baptist Church and Dr. Douglas Reynolds.
Extra thanks to caregivers, Ashley, Heather and Ollie.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 24, 2019