DEMOPOLIS - Doris Alice (Ruff) Kirkpatrick, age 95, of Forest Brook Drive, Demopolis, Alabama, went to be with her Lord on July 17, 2020 peacefully at home with her family. Doris was a native of Ohio, living in Ohio and Florida before moving to Demopolis.

Doris married Richard Wilson Kirkpatrick "Dick", her husband of 70 years, in 1946. Her greatest treasure in this world was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Demopolis. The fruit of the Spirit manifested itself in her life greatly in her love of family, friends, and many areas of service in volunteer organizations ranging from the library to the garden club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilson Kirkpatrick; parents, Carl and Lydia Ruff; brother, Lester Ruff; and sister, Barbara Ince.

She is survived by her sister, Phyllis McKarns; sons, Craig Kirkpatrick (Terri), Scott Kirkpatrick (Patty) and Gary Kirkpatrick (Melodee); grandchildren, Heather Davis (Joe), John Kirkpatrick (Kara), Kelly McNutt (Doug), Katie Gill (Chris), Kristy Johnson (Parker), Abigail Rehbeck (Darby), Lydia Latiolais (Andrew) and Hannah Schmikla (Christian); and eighteen great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to especially thank Mrs. Wanda Garner for her wonderful, loving care and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 300 N Strawberry Ave, Demopolis, AL 36732.

A private memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Demopolis with the Reverends Gary Kirkpatrick, Doug McNutt and Parker Johnson officiating. Private interment will be at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.







