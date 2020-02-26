Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Dickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Card Dickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Card Dickson Obituary
DEMOPOLIS - Doris Card Dickson of Demopolis, Ala., died peacefully at Hospice of West Alabama on February 23, 2020 at the age of 89. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Doris was born on June 4, 1930 in Lafayette County, Miss. She married the love of her life Robert Dickson in 1945 and the couple had two daughters; Janet and Sylvia.
Doris is dearly loved and will be missed by her husband of nearly 75 years, Robert D. Dickson, and her daughter, Sylvia Symon (Vincent). She is cherished and adored by her five grandchildren, Cindy Lee (Rusty), Lee Dockery (Deedee), Rene O'Neill (Patrick), Julia Dockery and Drew Dockery (Lori); eleven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Alice Bryant, Helen Plotner and Bette Latta; and son-in-law, Andy Dockery.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Dockery; great-great-grandson, Noah Smith; and her sister, Barbara Plotner.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now