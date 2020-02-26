|
DEMOPOLIS - Doris Card Dickson of Demopolis, Ala., died peacefully at Hospice of West Alabama on February 23, 2020 at the age of 89. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Doris was born on June 4, 1930 in Lafayette County, Miss. She married the love of her life Robert Dickson in 1945 and the couple had two daughters; Janet and Sylvia.
Doris is dearly loved and will be missed by her husband of nearly 75 years, Robert D. Dickson, and her daughter, Sylvia Symon (Vincent). She is cherished and adored by her five grandchildren, Cindy Lee (Rusty), Lee Dockery (Deedee), Rene O'Neill (Patrick), Julia Dockery and Drew Dockery (Lori); eleven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Alice Bryant, Helen Plotner and Bette Latta; and son-in-law, Andy Dockery.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Dockery; great-great-grandson, Noah Smith; and her sister, Barbara Plotner.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2020