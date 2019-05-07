|
TUSCALOOSA - Doris Christopher Jones, age 88, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died May 5, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama.
She was born March 6, 1931 in Butler, Ala. to Oliver Bryan and Jessie Christopher. She was a retired school teacher with Thomasville City Schools and a member of Thomasville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two children, Christopher H. Jones (Virginia) and Suzanne Jones Mulliken (Ron); five grandchildren, Katie Mulliken, Connor Mulliken, Ryan Mulliken, J. C. Jones, and Jessie Jones.
Visitation will be held at O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service time with Dr. Larry Teasley officiating. Burial will follow at Butler City Cemetery in Butler, Ala.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Arrangements are being handled by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 7, 2019