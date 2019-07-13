|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Doris Gray Sutton, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 10, 2019 at her residence. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Heritage Chapel Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
She was preceded in death by father, Albert Gray; mother, Jewel Gray; and husband, William Sutton.
Survivors include her daughter, Dana Wilson (Chris Corkerin); son, Larry Stephens (Debra); sisters, Audrey Thomason and Peggy Walker; grandchildren, Ashley Kornegay and Georgia Wilson; and nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 13, 2019