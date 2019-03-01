Home

Williams Funeral Home
7417 Culver Rd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-1261
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church
128 39th Street East
Tuscaloosa, AL
View Map
Doris Jean Curry Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mrs. Doris Jean Curry departed this life at the age of 72 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Northport Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert and Savannah Jemison; brothers, Willie C. Jemison, Ronald Jemison, and Earl Jemison; sisters-in-law that were cherished as genuine sisters, Bessie Lou Jemison and Emma Jemison; and brother-in-law, Willie Cammack.
She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband, William C. Curry; children: one daughter, Mrs. Monteray (Willie) Anderson, III and bonus daughter, Ms. Iverlyn Curry and her son, Mr. William (Erica) Curry, Jr.; brothers and sisters, Johnnie B. (Renae) Brewer, Donald (Jane) Jemison, Margurite Cammack and Deloris Toney; grandchildren, Rashad Curry, Brandon Mills, Willie David Anderson, IV, Savannah Anderson, William Charleston Curry, III and Karington Curry; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 128 39th Street East, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35405 with Rev. Frank Kennedy, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Cemetery.
The arrangements are by Williams Service Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019
