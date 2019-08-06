|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Doris June Cantrell Knight, 89, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama passed away on August 4, 2019 surrounded by those she loved after a long illness.
Born on December 7th, 1929 to the late Ida Bell and Emmett Offie Cantrell, Doris was raised in Haleyville, Alabama.
After marrying her high school sweetheart, the late Carl Knight, in 1949, she moved to Tuscaloosa where she has lived the last 70 years. In Tuscaloosa she became a successful business woman, a church and community volunteer and raised her three girls.
Doris was involved in many civic organizations and was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist church and the Feldisis Sunday school class.
Doris is known for many things, but she is known most of all for her store the Kiddie Korner that she owned for 30 years. She was a pioneer in being one of the first women in Tuscaloosa to own and run her own business by herself.
Her biggest source of pride was always her marriage to the love of her life Carl, her three girls and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Marsha Stewart (David), Teresa Chambers (Jimmy), and Carla Nesbitt (Doug); grandchildren, Heather Stewart, Whitney Stewart (Ben), Rebecca, Rachel and Carl Nesbitt; step-grandson, Jimmy Chambers (Calene) and great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Ethan Chambers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Traditions Way at Capstone Village who gave such exceptional care to Doris, mostly during those last days and also to special friend and caregiver Yvonne Boyd.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, 2200 Skyland Blvd. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Traditions Way and Yvonne Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Calvary Baptist Church, Capstone Village Employee Appreciation Fund or a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 6, 2019