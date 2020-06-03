Doris Lamb Broughton
HOOVER - Doris Lamb Broughton, age 86, of Hoover, Ala., passed away on May 29, 2020 at home. A private graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Chris Lamb officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Broughton, Sr.; parents, Mary Ida and John Marshall Lamb; and her sisters and brothers.
Survivors include her daughter, Harriett Broughton Cooper; son, Richard R. Broughton, Jr. (Sandra); grandchildren, Krysten Griffin (Matt), Katrina Cooper, Richard R. Broughton III (Kelly), Jennifer Broughton; and two great-grandchildren, Abigail Griffin and Benne Broughton.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
