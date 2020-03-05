Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church

Doris Mildred Hallman Krebs Capps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Mildred Hallman Krebs Capps Obituary
NORTHPORT – Doris Mildred Hallman Krebs Capps, age 90, of Northport, Ala., died March 3, 2020, at home. Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Ted Sessoms officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Odom Krebs; her daughter, Sandra Jo Overton; and her second husband, Truman Capps.
Survivors include daughter, Annette Cash (Garland); sons, Glen Michael Krebs, Francis "Frankie" Odom Krebs, Jr., Joseph Christian Krebs (Phylecia), and Mark Anthony Krebs (Gina); sister, Betty Sue Aycox; grandchildren, Donna Loftin, David Overton, Stephen Cash, Jacob Cash, Kylee Benson, Caleb Krebs, Cade Krebs, Chase Krebs, Colbye Krebs, Madison Krebs, Wesley Krebs and Brennan Krebs; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Krebs, Cade Krebs, Wesley Krebs, Brennan Krebs, Nicholas Overton, Mathew Shanholtzer, Stephen Cash, Jacob Cash and Chase Krebs.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
Download Now