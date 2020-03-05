|
NORTHPORT – Doris Mildred Hallman Krebs Capps, age 90, of Northport, Ala., died March 3, 2020, at home. Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Phillips Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Ted Sessoms officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Odom Krebs; her daughter, Sandra Jo Overton; and her second husband, Truman Capps.
Survivors include daughter, Annette Cash (Garland); sons, Glen Michael Krebs, Francis "Frankie" Odom Krebs, Jr., Joseph Christian Krebs (Phylecia), and Mark Anthony Krebs (Gina); sister, Betty Sue Aycox; grandchildren, Donna Loftin, David Overton, Stephen Cash, Jacob Cash, Kylee Benson, Caleb Krebs, Cade Krebs, Chase Krebs, Colbye Krebs, Madison Krebs, Wesley Krebs and Brennan Krebs; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Krebs, Cade Krebs, Wesley Krebs, Brennan Krebs, Nicholas Overton, Mathew Shanholtzer, Stephen Cash, Jacob Cash and Chase Krebs.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 5, 2020