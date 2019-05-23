|
CARROLLTON – Doris Nell McCafferty, age 84, of Carrollton, Ala., died May 22, 2019, at her residence. Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at West End Baptist Church in Aliceville with Rev. Jim Robinson and Rev. Jack House officiating. Burial will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery in Carrollton with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. McCafferty, Jr.; sons, Jeff O. McCafferty and Gregory P. McCafferty; daughter, Nancy D. Howell; grandson, Alan McCafferty; great-granddaughter, Abigail Dodd; her parents; three sisters, Darthy Brock, Carol Bryant and Sharon Chandler and three brothers, Harold Thomas, Jerry Thomas and Donnie Thomas.
Survivors include her daughters, Janice Estis (Richard) of Fayette, Dianne Findley (Ricky) of Reform and Betty Leonard (Elmer) of Millport; son, Dale McCafferty (Pam) of Spanish Fort; sisters, Barbara Harcrow of New Hope, Miss., Peggy Mauldin (Dickey) of Laurel, Miss., Patricia Cook (Roy) of Demopolis, and Sandra Moreno of Big Pine Key, Fla.; brother, Gene Thomas of Ooltewah, Tenn.; eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; and special friends, Glenda Sprinkle and Marty Holt.
Mrs. McCafferty was born March 26, 1935 in the Benevola community of Gordo, Alabama to the late Harvie Clemmons Thomas and Thelma Whatley Thomas. She was a member of West End Baptist Church in Aliceville, a retired employee of Westinghouse and co-owner of The McCafferty House Assisted Living in Carrollton, Ala.
Pallbearers will be Rick Estis, Daniel McCafferty, Andy Duncan, Joey Howell, Andy Irvin and Frankie McCafferty.
Honorary pallbearers are the Union Chapel community.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Union Chapel Community Center or Union Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Olin Lee, 4767 Franconia Rd., Carrollton, AL 35447 or .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 23, 2019