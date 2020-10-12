Doris Oden

Gordo - Doris Oden, age 74, passed away October 10, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Shawn McDaniel and Rev. Jerry Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhill Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Walton Martin, Jr. and wife, Wynell.

Survivors include her husband, Milburn Oden; two daughters, Jenny Oden White and Karen Oden Laseter (Kerry); five grandsons, Joshua White (Kalla), Jacob White (Maya), James White (Sarah), Jonathan White (Jessie) and Kody Laseter; six great-grandchildren, T'Nayah, Tyson, Elijah, Lottie, Peyton and Josiah White; in-laws, Jimmy Oden (Sherry), Faye Sutton (Marshall) and Carolyn Oden; special nephew and niece, Mike Martin and Wendy Rose and a number of other nieces and nephews.

Doris was born October 2, 1946 in Aliceville, Alabama to the late Walton Martin, Sr. and Loretta Daniels Martin. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church since 1966 and a retired employee of Bowen Shoes.

Her nephews will serve as Pallbearers.

Honorary Pallbearers are Lisa Tant, Lisa Pate, employees of Encompass Home Health, staff of 6th Floor North DCH , Dr. Hemstreet and members of Highland Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Highland Baptist Church, P.O. Box 381, Gordo, AL 35466 or Tourette Association of America, 42-40 Bell Boulevard, Suite 205, Bayside, NY 11361.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store