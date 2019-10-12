Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Reese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Reese

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Reese Obituary
WORTHINGTON, OHIO - Doris Reese was born on October 16, 1927. She passed away on September 29, 2019.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Almer Reese; and her parents, John and Suvella Arnold. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Hess; brother, Jake Arnold: and grandson, Gary Lee Reese.
Doris is survived by her children, David Reese (Darcy), Kim Canto and Gary Reese (Cathy); brother, Enyeart Arnold (Iver); grandsons, Shane Reese, Josiah Canto and Dylan Canto; and granddaughter, Joy Hess. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Ella Gonzales; nieces, Karen Arnold and Connie Arnold; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Doris enjoyed watching birds and the beauty of the outdoors. She would also go and visit covered bridges. She and her husband, Almer were avid antique collectors.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Delaware , 39 W. Winter St. Delaware, OH 43015.
To share memories and condolences please go to www.schoedinger.com
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.