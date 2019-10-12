|
WORTHINGTON, OHIO - Doris Reese was born on October 16, 1927. She passed away on September 29, 2019.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Almer Reese; and her parents, John and Suvella Arnold. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Hess; brother, Jake Arnold: and grandson, Gary Lee Reese.
Doris is survived by her children, David Reese (Darcy), Kim Canto and Gary Reese (Cathy); brother, Enyeart Arnold (Iver); grandsons, Shane Reese, Josiah Canto and Dylan Canto; and granddaughter, Joy Hess. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Ella Gonzales; nieces, Karen Arnold and Connie Arnold; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Doris enjoyed watching birds and the beauty of the outdoors. She would also go and visit covered bridges. She and her husband, Almer were avid antique collectors.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Delaware , 39 W. Winter St. Delaware, OH 43015.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 12, 2019