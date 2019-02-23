TUSCALOOSA - Doris Turner Crocker, age 96, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 22, 2019 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Forest Lake United Methodist Church with Dr. Kevin Thomas and Rev. Melody Traylor officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Crocker; parents, Hugh M. Turner and Sarah Elzira Williams Turner; and brother, Charles Turner.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Crocker Burroughs (John) of Tuscaloosa; and grandsons, James C. Burroughs (Liza) of Houston, Texas and Mark B. Burroughs of Jackson, Miss.

Doris was born in Northport, Ala. in 1922. She graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School. She married her high school sweetheart after graduation in 1940. They were married for 65 years until his death in 2006.

She was a long-time member of Forest Lake United Methodist Church. She taught the two-year old Sunday school class for many years. She was also involved on many committees and church activities.

Doris worked with James at H&W Drugs East on 15th Street East for 40 years. She would buy the gifts and cosmetics for the store. It was a true mom and pop drug store. She also did the daily bookkeeping.

Doris loved gardening and flowers. She was a member of Ceres Garden Club. She was the historian of the club and won many ribbons for her flower arrangements.

Doris and James enjoyed going to Alabama football and basketball games for many years. She also enjoyed their annual family beach trips to Panama City Beach.

Pallbearers will be James C. Burroughs, Dr. Mark B. Burroughs, Dr. Robert C. Haraway, Jr. Randy Story, Charlie Tidmore and Brad Darden.

Honorary pallbearers are Buddy and Frankie Burton, Deloris and Tommy McMullen, Dr. and Mrs. Robert A. Posey, Madelyn and Burt Jones, Tommy Hester, Koinonia Sunday school class, Melody Traylor, wonderful staff of Forest Manor Nursing Home Station 1, Carol Russell, all former H&W Drugs East employees, Ceres Garden Club, Dr. John Summerford, and New Friendship Sunday school class.

Memorials may be made to Forest Lake United Methodist, 1711 4th Ave., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019