Services
Heritage Chapel Funeral Home
5200 Old Birmingham Hwy
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3555
Lying in State
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Gymnasium of the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Gymnasium of the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College
Dornell Cousette Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Dornell Cousette, age 40, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died September 16, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Celebration of Life Services will be 12:00 noon Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Gymnasium of the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College with Pastor Dr. Herman Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery in Aliceville, Ala. with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. The body will lie in state from 10:00-11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Cousette Hall.
Survivors include his fiancée, Celita McCaskill; daughters, Lydia E. Craig and Sylvia D. Cousette; sisters, Alicia Smith and Patrice Cousette; brothers, Marzell Cousette, Sr., Nakia O'Keith Cousette and Juan Hall; grandmother, Mary Agnes Cousette.
Dornell Cousette a 13 year veteran of the Tuscaloosa Police Department, a loving father, brother, uncle, fiancé, and an advocate for the welfare of children will be remembered by all who love him.
Pallbearers will be the Tuscaloosa Police Honor Guard.
Honorary pallbearers Marzell Cousette, Keith Cousette, Juan Hall, Jack Cousette, Jr., Kendrick Cousette, Earl Cousette, Jr. and Jesse Cousette.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 19, 2019
