TUSCALOOSA - Dorothy "Dot" Moman Wilson, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Hospice of West Alabama surrounded by her children. Dot was born on November 17, 1934, in Littleton, Ala., the youngest of Nora and Ernest Moman's 10 kids.
Dot grew up in Jefferson County. In 1954, she met Vernon Ray Wilson at a Christmas party. They were engaged the following summer at a Revival at Rickwood Field and married later that year. Vernon was a banker, and his work took them to Tuscaloosa where they raised their family. Dot and Vernon were blessed with four children in five years.
Dot had a gentle and loving soul; she was completely selfless and always put everyone's needs before her own. She was compassionate, patient and strong. Dot radiated joy and her smile would make your heart happy. She was happiest spending time with her family, and especially cherished time with the littlest ones. She was a nurturer who took care of everybody, especially Vernon as he approached the end of his life.
Dot's life was full of activities. She was a tireless and selfless volunteer, and a member of numerous clubs and organizations. For years, she found much enjoyment with friends on the golf course and around a bridge table. And, Dot always had a project. She was an excellent seamstress and a wonderful cook; her projects decorate her family's homes. She was a woman of faith and a member of First Baptist Church and the Agape Sunday School Class.
After raising her children, Dot went to work outside her home as Volunteer Director of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the America Red Cross. When Vernon was transferred to Montgomery in 1980, Dot took a position as the Assistant Librarian and Executive Secretary for the Montgomery County Bar Association. During her tenure she was promoted to Executive Director of the Bar Association and Librarian at the Montgomery County Law Library. She retired back to Tuscaloosa with Vernon in 1994.
Dot was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years; her parents; her five brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by a son, Randy Wilson (Martha) of Friendswood, Texas; three daughters, Sharon Burton (Larry) of Clay, Ala., Teresa Lux (Matt) of Birmingham, Ala., and Sheila Waldrop (Bubba) of Tuscaloosa; ten grandchildren, Ashley Wilson DeLeon (Conrad), Reid Wilson (Megan), Eric Wilson, Taylor Wilson Young (Dylan), Daniel Burton (Meg), Matthew Burton, Andrew Lux, Tonya Waldrop Lee, Haley Waldrop Hager (Josh), Steven Waldrop (Terra); ten great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Ester Moman, Norma Rutledge, and Betty King (Terry); numerous nieces and nephews; and her most beloved cat, Marco.
Dot Wilson left a beautiful legacy to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. From her we learned to work hard and love generously. She leaves three generations who will celebrate her life for the rest of theirs.
The family would like to thank Dot's caregivers, Beulah Smith, Bettie Stinson, Kay Lee, Lenora Lee, Jeanetta Brown-Hinton, and Marilyn Tucker for their kindness and friendship. Dot loved them all and her family rested easy knowing she was in their care.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions there will be a private family service led by Reverend Anderson Walker on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will follow this fall. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 35404, or to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 24, 2020