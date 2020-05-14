|
|
TUSCALOOSA – On the evening of May 9, Dorothy passed away at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama in the company of her loving husband. Dorothy was 82 years old.
Dorothy was born in Birmingham. She was the fourth and youngest child of Anna Marie "Annie" and Sam Daidone.
Dorothy attended Birmingham-Southern before marrying the love of her life, Edgar Daly. They lived in Florida and Texas during Edgar's medical residency before making Tuscaloosa home. Dorothy was devoted to her faith and her family of five children and 17 grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was active in the Junior League of Tuscaloosa, the Republican Women of Tuscaloosa, St. Francis of Assisi Church, and volunteered for countless organizations. She was especially passionate about those that protected women and children and she exercised the relentless tenacity of a true advocate. An incredible cook and gifted artist, she was generous with her time, talents and energy. She loved to travel, was quick-witted, and enjoyed a hearty laugh. Most of all, Dorothy was kind; she encouraged empathy and had a truly charitable heart.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Annie and Sam Daidone; her brother, Sam Daidone; and sisters, Annie Rose Pritchett and Gloria Gainer.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Edgar Daly; four sons, Daniel Daly (Meagan), Patrick Daly (Rholinda), Stephen Daly (Anna), Kevin Daly (Treasa); one daughter, Anne Huffaker (Randall); 17 grandchildren, Allison Daly, Elizabeth Daly, Virginia Daly, Addison Daly, Joseph Daly, Keith Daly, Kathryn Williamson, Andrew Daly, Hilary Daly, Matthew Daly, Sam Daly, Dorothy Marie Kiefer, Rachel Daly, Olivia Daly, Ella Huffaker, Beatrice Huffaker, and Edgar Huffaker; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy's life will be celebrated Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Tuscaloosa. A rosary will be said at 1:15 p.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 2 p.m. Dorothy will take her place of rest at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Francis of Assisi University Parish in Tuscaloosa.
Family condolences may be sent to www.tuscaloosamemorial.com/obituary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 14, 2020