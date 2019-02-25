|
|
DUNCANVILLE - Dorothy "Dottie" Thomas, age 74, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away February 24, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, James "Boo Boo" Thomas; and granddaughter, Kenzleigh Thomas.
Survivors include her husband, William J. Thomas; daughters, Helen Watson (John) and Theresa Doan (Leland); sons, William Thomas (Tina), Howard Thomas, Davey Thomas and Joseph Thomas; sisters, Vicky Hatfield and Jenny Mills; brother, Johnny Hatfield (Betty Jean); 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and family friend, Carlos Brasfield.
Dottie loved her family, fishing, and Alabama football.
Pallbearers will be Carlos Brasfield, Don Mills, Adrian Mills, Brandon Thomas, Christopher Thomas and Daniel Moore.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama and DCH ICU.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 25, 2019