Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy “Dottie” Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy “Dottie” Thomas Obituary
DUNCANVILLE - Dorothy "Dottie" Thomas, age 74, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away February 24, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, James "Boo Boo" Thomas; and granddaughter, Kenzleigh Thomas.
Survivors include her husband, William J. Thomas; daughters, Helen Watson (John) and Theresa Doan (Leland); sons, William Thomas (Tina), Howard Thomas, Davey Thomas and Joseph Thomas; sisters, Vicky Hatfield and Jenny Mills; brother, Johnny Hatfield (Betty Jean); 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and family friend, Carlos Brasfield.
Dottie loved her family, fishing, and Alabama football.
Pallbearers will be Carlos Brasfield, Don Mills, Adrian Mills, Brandon Thomas, Christopher Thomas and Daniel Moore.
Honorary pallbearers are Hospice of West Alabama and DCH ICU.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now