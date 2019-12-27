Home

Rainey Mortuary Service
4807 20th St
Tuscaloosa, AL 00003-5401
205-758-1300
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holly Spring Church Cemetery
Ralph, AL
Dorothy Ann Taylor Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mrs. Dorothy Ann Taylor of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed December 17, 2019. Graveside service will be on today, December 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holly Spring Church Cemetery, Ralph, Ala.
She touched the lives of both old and young, showed much love and kindness to children, was always willing to lend a helping hand.
She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband, Douglas Taylor; two daughters, Angela Brown-Lane (Rodney) of Baltimore, Md., Agena Brown-Simmons (Carl) of East Orange, N.J., two sons, Douglas Brown Jr. (Diana) of Hillside, N.J. and Derrick Brown of Fairfield, N.J.; six grandchildren, A'Nyiah Brown, Derrick Brown Jr., Marcus Knight, Nykeyriah Poole, Joshua Brown, Dallas Guions, Anaisa Cooper and Jaliah Burton; and one great-grandson, Demonte Poole, Jr.
Rainey Mortuary Service in charge of final care.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 27, 2019
