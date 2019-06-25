Services Heritage Chapel Funeral Home 5200 Old Birmingham Hwy Tuscaloosa , AL 35404 (205) 553-3555 Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Barton Smith

Dorothy Barton Smith

TUSCALOOSA - Dorothy Barton Smith

TUSCALOOSA - Dorothy Barton Smith, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Northport Baptist Church with Dr. John Nixon officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on the day of the service. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Heritage Chapel Funeral and Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.

Dot was preceded in death by parents, Roscoe and Ethel Barton; husband, L.D. Smith, Jr. and son, David Luther Smith; two brothers, Jarvis Barton and Gerald Barton; and one sister, Sybil Barton Worsham.

She is survived by son Terry W. Smith (Delores); daughters, Judy Smith Colburn (Curtis) and Joyce Smith Dyer; brother, Warren Barton; sister-in-law, Marie McMillan Smith; grandchildren, Michelle Smith Akin (Rusty), Janelle Smith Currier (Mike), Robin Dominick Smith, Barret D. Smith (Aimee), Dustin K. Smith (Shelley), Amanda Colburn Lytle (Wayne), Mike Colburn (Carrie); nine great-grandchildren, special niece Rosemary Barton Cherry (Paul); and a host of other relatives. She also leaves behind special caregivers, Diana Cameron, Theresa Coleman, Linda Davis, Barbara Dutton, Doris Gray, Alex McLaughlin and Cathy Ochocki.

Dot was born on May 17, 1928 in Pine Bluff, Mississippi. The daughter of a dairy farmer, Dot knew from an early age hard work and the demands of the farm. She was a caregiver for her mother, family cook and when her brothers were away, she would be in the milking barn before sunrise.

In her high school days at Montpelier High School, she served as class president, 4-H Club president and was a member of the girls' varsity basketball team. She graduated with the highest GPA in her class.

She married L.D. on December 2, 1947 and they, in partnership with L.D.'s brother Carl, started Smith Brother's Dairy. Despite the demands of being a farmer's wife, Dot spent much of her time in service to others.

As the mother of four, she kept active in numerous church and civic activities. A member of South Highlands Baptist Church for over forty years; she served on multiple committees and taught Sunday school. She was currently a member of Northport Baptist Church.

In 1964, Dot was elected first president of the Tuscaloosa County Farm Bureau Women's Committee and in 1968 became Alabama State Chairwoman. Appointed by Governor Albert P. Brewer in 1969, she was the driving force behind the Alabama Rural Clean-Up Campaign which resulted in local, state and national recognition.

She served as Gilgal Extension Service 4-H leader, President of Tuscaloosa County Extension Home Demonstration Club, President of Tuscaloosa Cattlewomen's Association, Cattlewoman of the Year in 1987 and President of Tuscaloosa Soroptomist International.

Dot had a great love for children and learning. In 1986 she was elected to the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education. She served on the board and as its president for three six-year terms. In 2001 she was named All-State School Board Member. She also served on the Alabama State School Board Textbook Committee before retiring from public service in 2004.

Mother's accomplishments were numerous, but the memories we cherish the most are that she loved Jesus, her husband and children, extended family and friends and farming life. Please join us in celebrating a life well lived.

Pallbearers will be Barret Smith, Dustin Smith, Joe Anders, Ray Dyer, Bill Elliott, Dr. Earl Glenn, Dennis Ingram and Ted Jackson.

Honorary pallbearers are members of Northport Baptist Church, Friendship Sunday School Class, Senator Gerald Allen, The Honorable John H. Merrill; Tuscaloosa County Farmer's Federation, past and present members of The Tuscaloosa County Board of Education, Tuscaloosa Soroptomist International, Fran and Johnny Johnson, Chad Collins and Patrick Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northport Baptist Church Youth Building Campaign or the Dot Smith Media Center at Duncanville Middle School.

