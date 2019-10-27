Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Walby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Clemmie Duncan Walby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Clemmie Duncan Walby Obituary
GATLINBURG, TENN. - Dorothy Clemmie Duncan Walby, age 96, of Gatlinburg, Tenn., passed away October 23, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Hubert Benjamin Walby; her parents, Early Hartford Duncan, Sr. and Bessie Jackson Duncan; two sisters and five brothers.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Terry Lee Walby (Ginger) and Larry Duncan (Debbie); daughters and son-in-law, Linda Walby Johnson (Roy) and Nancy Walby Strickland; sister, Wanda Sue Powell; brother, Hollis Duncan; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Greg Morgan, Carolyn and Vernon Morgan, and friends of Northside Baptist Church in Opelika, Ala.
Her activities included Holt Baptist Church, cooking, fishing, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now