GATLINBURG, TENN. - Dorothy Clemmie Duncan Walby, age 96, of Gatlinburg, Tenn., passed away October 23, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Hubert Benjamin Walby; her parents, Early Hartford Duncan, Sr. and Bessie Jackson Duncan; two sisters and five brothers.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Terry Lee Walby (Ginger) and Larry Duncan (Debbie); daughters and son-in-law, Linda Walby Johnson (Roy) and Nancy Walby Strickland; sister, Wanda Sue Powell; brother, Hollis Duncan; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Greg Morgan, Carolyn and Vernon Morgan, and friends of Northside Baptist Church in Opelika, Ala.
Her activities included Holt Baptist Church, cooking, fishing, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 27, 2019