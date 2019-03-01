|
TUSCALOOSA - Dorothy Davis Prince, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away, February 20, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Lorenzo Bonner officiating. Burial will follow in Beautiful Zion AME Church Cemetery with Williams Service Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 1, 2019