TUSCALOOSA - Dorothy Eloise Reynolds Henderson, age 94, of Ala., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Kirkwood by the River in Birmingham. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

Dot was preceded in death by Edgar Maxon Culp (husband), Robert Joe Henderson, (husband), W. O. Reynolds (father), Maude Lee (mother), Bo Reynolds, (brother), Carol Herndon (sister) , and Frannie Barnes (sister). Survivors include her sister Steele Leverett, son Max Culp, (Elaine), and daughter JoAnne Dorr (Rusty); grandchildren Amy Materson, Jennifer Colbaugh, Mary Margaret Byrd (Kenny), Luke Dorr (Ashley), Jake Dorr (Jamie), Katherine Dorr, and Julia Donald (Hamilton); and great-grandchildren Chelsea Materson, Abby Colbaugh, Caroline Dorr, Barrett Byrd, Libby Byrd, Selah Dorr, Bowen Dorr and Savannah Dorr.

Dot graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1944 and the University of Alabama School of Nursing in 1946. She worked at Druid City Hospital as the Operating Room Supervisor and a nurse in the emergency room. She spent her last working years as a nurse at the Russell Student Health Center at the University of Alabama, where she loved taking care of the students.

Dot was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for many decades. She loved Alabama football and traveled with Joe all over the United States to cheer on the Crimson Tide. She was a member of the Tuscaloosa Quarterback Club, The Tuscaloosa Country Club, and the University Club. During retirement, when she was not traveling with Joe, she enjoyed participating in the Tuscaloosa Red Hat Society and the University of Alabama Retirees Association. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing her roses with friends and family. She enjoyed creating floral arrangements for events and weddings in Tuscaloosa. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and was happiest when she was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

The family is grateful to the staff of Kirkwood by the River for caring for Dot and loving her well for the past five years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Calvary Baptist Church or Turning Point of West Alabama.



