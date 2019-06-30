TUSCALOOSA - Dorothy Junkin Ridgway, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, gained her Heavenly wings on June 28, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama after a short illness. A sweet and beautiful lady is now at home with her Lord, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, 2200 Skyland Blvd East, Tuscaloosa. The family will receive visitors after the service at the funeral home until 6 p.m. Dr. Tim Lovett will officiate the service.

Dot is survived by her two sons, Miles Dennon Ridgway, Jr. (Kaye) of Tuscaloosa and James Alan Ridgway (Mary Sue) of Birmingham; grandchildren, Matthew Tyler Ridgway (Carrie) and James Adam Ridgway of Tuscaloosa, James Alan Ridgway, Jr., Derrell Sidney Ridgway and Melissa Suzanne Ridgway of Birmingham; and great-grandchildren, Mia Karis Ridgway, Lola Claire Ridgway and Lexi Kate Ridgway all of Tuscaloosa; a special sister-in-law, Lorene Junkin of Gainesville, Florida; special niece, Donna Junkin of Kennedy, Alabama; and many very special friends.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Donnie Stripling Junkin and James Virgil Junkin, and brothers, James Paul Junkin, Grafton Dewitt Junkin, Rayford Elzie "Mickey" Junkin, and twin brother, Arthur Gay "Boots" Junkin.

She was born November 5, 1929 in Sunflower, Mississippi and grew up in Kennedy, Alabama. She was a graduate of Kennedy High School and Birmingham Business College. She was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she was a member of Fidelis Sunday School class. She also served her Lord for many years as a member of Hargrove Methodist and Alberta Methodist Churches. Dot's working career spanned 68 years; 46 years at Sealy Insurance and Sealy Management Company, where she made many lifelong friends. She will long be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a special friend to many.

Active pallbearers are Tyler Ridgway, Adam Ridgway, Alan Ridgway, Jr., Sidney Ridgway, Dr. George Nunn and Bob Wilson.

Honorary pallbearers are Charles, Debra and Gina Sealy and all employees of Sealy Management Company; Dr. Debra Davis, Dr. Pedro Lopez, Dr. John Crew, Dr. William Hill, members of Fidelis Class of Calvary Baptist Church, special friends, Hazel Mouchette, Sue Phillips and Billie Howard, and nurses and staff of Hospice of West Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Hospice of West Alabama or Calvary Baptist Church. Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 30, 2019