Dorothy Holley Thomson
Sandy Springs, GA - Dorothy Holley Thomson of Sandy Springs, GA passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband and high school sweetheart, Lawrence Addison Thomson; parents, Robert Cornwell Holley and Clyde Kilgore Holley; a brother, Robert Calvert Holley; a sister, Frances Holley Medford; and a brother-in-law, Roger Allen Medford.
Mrs. Thomson is survived by daughters, Mrs. Virginia Thomson Meadows (Lawrence), of Tyrone, GA and Mrs. Frances Elizabeth Thomson Holliman (Darby), of Brooks, GA; sons, Dr. Robert David Thomson, of Hoschton, GA, and Mr. John Matthew Thomson (Melissa), of Dahlonega, GA; grandchildren, Jennifer Meadows LaCount, Autumn Cheyenne Meadows, Emily Marie Thomson, Addison Robert Thomson, Thomas Samuel Holliman, and Henry James Holliman; great – granddaughters, McKenna Holley Bannon, and Leah Rose LaCount; a brother, John Woodfin Holley (Pat); also, many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Thomson graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School and was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority at the University of Alabama where she earned a Bachelor of Music degree. She enjoyed teaching music and piano lessons for many years. She also enjoyed teaching the sixth grade while living in Birmingham, AL during her early years of marriage.
Mrs. Thomson was active in the Garden Clubs in the various places she lived, including Birmingham, AL, Memphis, TN, Miami, FL, and Atlanta, GA. She also enjoyed volunteering at her children's schools, traveling, learning about history, and reading. Her love of learning continued throughout her life, and she appreciated her time spent taking classes through the OLLI program at Emory University. In addition, Mrs. Thomson always looked forward to cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide, but she most enjoyed spending time with her family and her much loved children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org
) or The Muscular Dystrophy Association
(mda.org
). Sandy Springs Chapel Funeral Directors, 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. (404) 255-8511