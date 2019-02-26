|
TUSCALOOSA - Dorothy J. Bennett, age 57, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 20, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 26, 2019