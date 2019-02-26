Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
TUSCALOOSA - Dorothy J. Bennett, age 57, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away February 20, 2019 at her residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
