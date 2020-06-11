TUSCALOOSA - Dorothy Jean Coryea, age 91, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away at DCH Regional Medical Center on June 9, 2020. Services will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Rev. Ken Cheek officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William Evan Coryea; two infant sons, Evan and Timothy Coryea; daughter, Pamela Coryea Turner; parents, Mr. and Mrs. B. F. Tubb; mother and father in-law, Mr. and Mrs. O. F. Maughn; brothers, Frank, Bob, and Hal Tubb; sisters, Mary McConatha, Carolyn Friday and Sue Coleman.
She is survived by her daughter, Cherry Mattison (Danny); son-in-law, Bob Turner; grandchildren, Cory Bingham, Julie Wyatt (Lance), Kim Lancaster (Steve), Jason Mattison (Jamie), Leigh Cooper, Chris Turner (Ashley), Todd Turner (Alison), 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and twin sister, June Hamner.
Jean worked 15 years in the trucking business and 30 years for Friday Oil Company
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are Northridge Baptist Church family, West End Friends, Heritage Drive friends and neighbors, Sherry's Beauty Shop, Dr. Jeffery Anderson, Dr. Scott Arnold, staff of CICU at DCH Regional Medical Center. Special thanks to Courtney.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your favorite charity.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 11, 2020.