Dorothy Johnson Lake

Tuscaloosa - Dorothy Johnson Lake, age 85, of Tuscaloosa, AL passed away October 24, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be October 28 at 10:00 AM at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

She is preceded in death by her husband Aubrey "Cotton" Lake, her parents, and two brothers. She is survived by her children, Greg Lake (Paige) and Suzanne Booth (Bob), five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and additional relatives.



